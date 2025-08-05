Twitter
CRICKET

Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video

Shubman Gill-led Team India clinched the 5th and final Test match by 6 runs, which was played at the Oval, and levelled the series 2-2 with England.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 08:27 PM IST

Not Mohammed Siraj or Ravindra Jadeja, THIS all-rounder is crowned 'Impact Player' for his performance in Anderson-Tendulkar trophy | Watch video
India-England's 5-match Test series ended in a draw

TRENDING NOW

After the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar series on Monday, the BCCI has shared a behind-the-scenes video of Team India's dressing room wherein a star all-rounder gets awarded as the 'Impact Player' for his stellar role in levelling the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy. Taking to its social media handles, BCCI shared a BTS video from the dressing room where the head coach is seen congratulating team players, and later Ravindra Jadeja puts the 'Impact Player' medal around Washington Sundar's neck.

 

See the viral clip:

 

During the 'Impact Player' medal award ceremony, Jadeja announced the winner and said, ''Washi, come here take it son.'' After getting the medal, Sundar said, ''Obviously, it is a great blessing to be playing four games on the trot in a place like England. Always wanted to do really well here. And as a team, just the way we went about every single day, it was amazing. I mean the energy that we created, especially from a fielding perspective; we were always there for each other. Thank you so much for everything.''

Washington Sundar in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Washington played his first game in the 5-match series at Edgbaston, which was the second game in the series. Throughout the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Sundar scored 284 runs at an average of 47.33, which includes a fifty and a century. With the ball, he picked up 7 wickets with an average of 38.

