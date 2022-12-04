Not looking too far at the moment, ODI World Cup is still 8-9 months far ahead: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

India will kickstart its tour of Bangladesh with the first ODI of three-match series in Dhaka on Sunday. "For the last 7-8 years, Bangladesh has been a different side. They have been a challenging team.

READ: 'Not here...' Rohit Sharma hives a hilarious response to reporter's question on Indian support in Bangladesh

We have not had easy wins against them and had to play good cricket against them to win. It was close during the ICC T20 World Cup. We lost a series in 2015 here. By no means we have come here thinking it is going to be a cakewalk for us. They are a very improved them," said Rohit in a pre-match press conference.

On whether Team India is thinking about the World Cup, Rohit said that the side is not thinking that far ahead. "But we will keep an eye on where we need to improve as a team. It is important for us to not think about so many things at once like we have to use this or that combination, we have to play this guy or that guy or the World Cup.

Me and coach have a fair idea as to what we want to do. We will narrow it down once we are close to World Cup. We just want to play good cricket till WC," he added.

Asked about the hectic schedule of the sport, Rohit said, "As professionals, we have to keep up with intensity. We manage players, we give them rest to manage the workload, keeping the bigger picture in mind. There is going to be a lot of cricket always, you have to manage.

READ: Pele health update: Football’s ‘King’ on end-of-life care, shares message for fans

Not possible in this day and age to play your best 15."mber 7 at the same venue and the final match on December 10 in Chattogram.The two-match Test series will start on December 14 and the second Test will take place On how the side has planned and strategised for Litton Das, the skipper said that the game is about the entire batting unit.

The first ODI will be played on Sunday in Dhaka, followed by the second on Deceon December 19.India`s squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.