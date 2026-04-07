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'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have been urged to consider resting Cameron Green as the all-rounder continues to struggle for form in Indian Premier League 2026. With inconsistent performances piling up, calls are growing for KKR to rethink Green’s role.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 07, 2026, 08:42 PM IST

'Not looking the same': KKR asked to bench Cameron Green as all-rounder’s struggles mount in IPL 2026
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Aaron Finch didn’t just toss out the usual line about a player battling for runs when he spoke about Cameron Green. You could hear something heavier in his words—almost as if he was highlighting a deeper issue inside KKR as they stumble through their early matches in IPL 2026, still unsure about their combinations and overall groove.

Honestly, Green hasn’t done much so far, and that’s put an even bigger spotlight on what KKR’s doing with him. But Finch didn’t just target his lack of runs. He drilled into how Green is carrying himself at the crease. There’s a difference, Finch said—he’s not the same force, not that tall, commanding guy who once made teams nervous when he came in high up the order. It’s more than just a numbers thing, and that’s what seems to have caught Finch’s attention.

“One of those dismissals has been a run out, not a part of his fault. Still, he's missed out twice. There's a bit of panic, he's not looking the same as the past. Remember when he was at the top of the order for MI - how he had totally different intent. He was imposing at the crease. Now he looks tentative. Don't push him down. Push him either up the order, or give him a rest,” Aaron Finch said on ESPNcricinfo’s Time Out.

This really gets to the core of KKR’s headache with Cameron Green. They didn’t bring him in just to fill a lineup spot. They splashed big money because he was supposed to be a game-changer, someone with real impact. Now, with Green playing tentatively, unsure of his rhythm, people have stopped talking about just his “form.” Now it’s about whether KKR actually knows what they want from him.

That’s why pressure is starting to rise. When a franchise pays big and hands over the keys, they want someone who sets the match tempo, who grabs control. If instead he looks like a guy lost in the batting order, you have to wonder what’s gone wrong. Finch didn’t sugarcoat it: moving Green down the order isn’t fixing anything. Either give him real responsibility or just make a bold decision.

That’s what makes Finch’s comments stand out—they dig at something deeper inside KKR. It’s not just about Green struggling; it’s about a team still searching for who they want to be and how to use their top players. Green’s slow start has turned into a symbol for all that’s unsettled.

And unless KKR stops treating Green like a liability and starts treating him like a key asset to unlock, criticism will only get louder. Finch’s real point was, this isn’t just about one player jittery at the crease. It’s about a team that needs to show clarity—and trust—in how it uses one of its biggest stars.

Also read| David Warner arrested in Australia over drunk driving; returns to Pakistan amid court summons

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