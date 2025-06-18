It's not Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma, but KL Rahul. India's right-hand batsman, KL Rahul, is the first Indian cricketer and wicketkeeper/batsman to score a century on his ODI debut.

Fresh after the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from tests, India's new test captain, Shubman Gill, is all set to lead the national cricket team first time in a Test of a 5-match series against England. Whenever we talk about the greats of Indian cricket, names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma come to mind, who all have magnificent records registered in their names. However, do you know who was the first Indian batsman to score a century on his ODI debut?

On the third ball of the 43rd over, KL Rahul hit a six, completing his century score. During this match, KL Rahul broke the record held by Robin Uthappa who had scored 86 runs for India on his ODI debut in 2006.

KL Rahul is married to Bollywood star Suneil Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty. They recently welcomed a daughter, Evaarah.

India's squad against England for the test series starting June 20 includes Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, and Harshit Rana.

