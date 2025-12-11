Not KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer! THIS 23-year-old rising star stakes claim to be future India captain

A new name has emerged in India’s captaincy conversation. Not KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer, but a 23-year-old rising star has confidently staked his claim to become a future India captain. His statement has sparked fresh debate about the next generation of leaders in Indian cricket.

For years, the conversation about India’s captaincy succession has revolved around a select few. Most people keep talking about KL Rahul or the rise of Shubman Gill, but out of nowhere, another voice has stepped into the spotlight—Yashasvi Jaiswal. In a recent chat with Aaj Tak, the young opener didn’t hold back about his ambitions. “Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to lead India,” he said, sounding both sure and hungry. At just 23, Jaiswal has made it clear to the selectors and fans that he’s not content just being a part of the squad—he wants to run the show someday.

What’s striking about his statement is that it’s not coming from a guy who’s been around forever or played hundreds of games. Jaiswal’s confidence stands on raw, fearless cricket that’s shaken up India’s batting style across formats. His journey from tough beginnings to a key spot in the team has given him a kind of resilience and maturity you don’t often see in someone so young.

Traditionally, getting the Indian captaincy is a slow climb. You put in the years, maybe serve as vice-captain, and then, if you’re lucky, the top job comes your way. Jaiswal isn’t waiting around for that. He’s saying, “I’m here, I’m ready, and I want it.” Honestly, his performances back him up.

In Tests, Jaiswal has become India’s go-to aggressive opener. He can dig in for long innings but can also flip a game in a session. In T20s, his strike rate speaks for itself—he’s one of India’s most dangerous assets, exactly the kind of player modern captains need to lead with intent.

Right now, the BCCI seems to be grooming Gill for leadership—he’s already got the Test and ODI captain roles. But Jaiswal’s ambition adds real competition to the mix. The selectors know there’s another player who’s not just talented but also ready to take charge.

What really sets Jaiswal apart isn’t just his stats. It’s the way he carries himself on the field: locked in, competitive, and unafraid of big moments. Those are the kinds of qualities that matter when you’re leading a team.

Indian cricket doesn’t just need someone to fill Rohit Sharma’s shoes; it needs a new kind of leader. Gill brings calm and classical style. Jaiswal? He’s street-smart and battle-tested, the kind of guy who’s earned every run and isn’t afraid to rally the dressing room.

In the end, Jaiswal’s open ambition says a lot about where Indian cricket is heading. This new generation isn’t just chasing personal records—they’re thinking about how to shape the team’s future. If he keeps playing the way he has, that chance to captain could come sooner than anyone expects. And honestly, that could make for one of the most exciting chapters in India’s cricket story.

