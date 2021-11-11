Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Not just T20I, first-choice India players likely to be rested for New Zealand Tests as well

The two-Test matches against the Kiwi's following the conclusion of the T20Is will start from November 25.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 05:29 PM IST

As Team India is gearing up for the upcoming T20I and Test series against New Zealand at home, many players namely Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, amongst others will not be seen playing the shortest format of the game as they have been given rest.

However, it is now learnt that India is likely to rest a host of first-choice players from the upcoming two-Test home series as well. The reason to rest the players for both formats comes as the side will be travelling to South Africa for a full-fledged series in December-January. 

While the squad for the three T20Is has been announced, the squad for the Test matches is likely to be announced in the next couple of days. Apparently, a similar approach has been adopted by the national selectors which will not include various first-choice players.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who has been named for the T20Is, will likely be rested both Tests and Wriddhiman Saha could mostly be seen donning the gloves. Indian skipper Kohli is also likely to miss the first Test in Kanpur but could be availabe for the second in Mumbai. 

While Rohit Sharma is leading the T20I series after Kohli stepped down from the captaincy of the shortest format, the Hitman could be also seen leading the first Test in the absence of the No. 3 batsman. A report claims that the Indian selectors are "torn between Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane as the stand-in Test captain."

It is also learnt that BCCI has offered a two-day break to all the players before they assemble for the T20I series. "The players who have been in UAE for the T20 World Cup and the ones who were playing the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament have all been allowed to go home to be with their families. The players are getting a break of two or three days depending on when they exit the existing bubble. There will be three-day quarantine. The move also comes with the tour of South Africa in mind. Some players, once in the Jaipur bubble, may have to stay in it for another three months," the Times of India reports claimed.

A 16-member squad will represent India in the three T20Is against New Zealand on November 17, 19 and 21. The two-Test matches against the Kiwi's following the conclusion of the T20Is will start from November 25.

