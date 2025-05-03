Do you know that apart from being a cricketer, Punjab Kings (PBKS) star bowler Yuzvendra Chahal also has a government job? Find out more below.

Yuzvendra Chahal, one of the greatest leg-spinners in Indian cricket history, reportedly has nearly Rs 50 crore of net worth. He has over 200 wickets to his name in international cricket. Apart from being a stellar bowler, did you know that Yuzvendra, fondly known as Yuzi, also has a government job through which he earns a whopping money each month.

Yuzvendra Chahal's govt job

Yuzi was appointed as an income tax officer in 2018 after he returned from a tour of South Africa. He secured the job on a sports quota basis, earning him much respect, as he is now also a part of the Indian government's Income Tax Department. Apart from his BCCI's Central Contract, he is also earning a monthly income of around Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 as an income tax officer.

However, his major income arises from his cricketing career and brand endorsements, which also include his Indian Premier League contract. In IPL 2025, Yuzvendra has been signed with the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 18 crore.

Other cricketers with government jobs

Not only Yuzi but several other Indian cricketers have secured honourable government jobs and are working for the general people. MS Dhoni was honoured with the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Indian Army nearly a decade ago. KL Rahul also works as an assistant manager at the Reserve Bank of India. Former Indian pacer Joginder Sharma is a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) with the Haryana Police.