Not just money! THIS star cricketer reveals why PSL is luring international players away from IPL

Why are some international cricketers choosing the Pakistan Super League over the IPL? A star player has revealed the real reason behind the growing preference for PSL, shedding light on scheduling, roles, and opportunities that are influencing players’ league choices.

The Indian Premier League is often regarded as the largest and wealthiest T20 league globally, yet not every player considers it the top choice anymore. Former England all-rounder David Willey attributes the rising popularity of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to one fundamental factor: certainty.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Willey elaborated on why several prominent players are choosing the PSL over entering the IPL auction. He noted that the PSL’s more compact structure actually benefits it. With fewer teams and limited overseas slots, players frequently step into well-defined roles, which is not always a guarantee in the IPL.

“I think it’s very individual," Willey told Hindustan Times. “You maybe never quite know how the IPL auction will pan out. I think there’s a little bit more certainty and security with the PSL for players. And, you know, depending on individual circumstances, people might feel like they’ve got more chance of actually playing in the PSL rather than just sitting on the sidelines for 10-11 weeks, which can be a defining factor for people."

“In India, the scale and magnitude of the IPL is something you won’t experience anywhere else in sport. It’s a pretty special league," he added.

Willey’s remarks come following some notable decisions. Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali have both opted to participate in the PSL rather than the IPL this season. Glenn Maxwell, one of the IPL’s most significant overseas talents, also chose not to register for the auction and is reportedly preparing for a return to the PSL.

Moeen went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, while Maxwell’s value declined after a challenging season with Punjab Kings, where he was dropped midway through. Du Plessis, on the other hand, was a crucial player for Delhi Capitals last year and even held the position of vice-captain, but injuries curtailed his participation.

With the PCB permitting the PSL to overlap with the IPL window, the league has established itself as a formidable alternative. Although its viewership cannot compete with the IPL’s international appeal, it offers unsold or fringe players a clear backup option and a chance to remain in the limelight.

For many, the chance to play consistently is more valuable than the prestige of being part of the IPL while not getting much playing time.

However, as player priorities shift, it is evident that certainty, security, and playing time are becoming just as crucial as lucrative contracts. For some, this is shifting the balance in favor of the PSL.

