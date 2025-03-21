While Babar and Rizwan have delivered several match-winning performances as openers in T20Is, their form has declined over the past 18 months.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, took a subtle jab at senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after his team pulled off an impressive win against New Zealand on Friday, March 21. Under Agha's guidance, Pakistan chased down a challenging target of 205 runs in just 16 overs, clinching a fantastic victory with 9 wickets to spare.

Known for their traditionally cautious batting style, Pakistan's win not only kept them in the running for the 5-match T20I series but also highlighted a fresh approach to cricket that the team has been eager to adopt after some disappointing outings in recent ICC tournaments.

Following the team's success in the third T20I, Salman Agha shared his confidence that every player in the current Pakistan squad was dedicated to making a real difference. He stressed that with the right backing, this Pakistan team could very well transform into a championship-winning side soon.

"My boys aren’t just here to make up the numbers. This is an inexperienced team, but it’s a winners team if you back them. It’s your team, if you give them the support they need. Alhamdulillah for the win, much needed in keeping the series alive. Very, very well played Hasan and Haris," Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha said on X.

Pakistan accomplished a remarkable feat on Friday as they chased down 205 runs in just 16 overs. With this outstanding performance, the team achieved the fastest chase of a 200+ run total in T20I cricket history. Salman Agha at No. 3 added an important 51 not out off 31 balls, while opener Mohammad Haris produced a strong 41 off 20 balls. The standout player was the young 22-year-old Hasan Nawaz, who played a crucial role with his excellent century.

This accomplishment was not without controversy, though. The tweet praising the team's achievement was taken by many supporters as a subliminal jab at senior batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who were said to have not adjusted to the shifting conditions of white-ball cricket. Pakistan's inability to stay up with the changing trends in the game led to their dismal eliminations from the group stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup.

Salman Agha's T20I team still has a lot to prove in the ongoing New Zealand series, albeit the recent failures. The squad will need to show incredible tenacity and resolve to win the final two games of the five-match series, as they are now behind 1-2 after three games.

