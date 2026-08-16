Not just football kings! Spain shatter Australia’s 23-year-old international cricket record

Spain proved their sporting prowess extends beyond football as their cricket team shattered Australia’s 23-year-old international cricket record. The historic achievement adds another remarkable chapter to Spain’s growing sporting legacy and puts their cricketing rise firmly in the spotlight.

Spain just wrote a new chapter in cricket history. They’ve shattered Australia’s long-standing record for the most consecutive wins in international cricket and honestly it’s been a remarkable run. Since 2023 Spain haven’t lost a single T20I. Their streak began with a win over the Isle of Man and then they beat the same team three more times in just two days back in February 2023.

Things picked up again in April 2024 when Spain returned to T20Is and took down Jersey twice on April 14. By August, they’d swept Croatia 5-0 and piled on wins against Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Greece, and Finland. It didn’t stop there. In December 2025, Spain blanked Croatia 5-0 once more tying Australia’s record of 20 straight victories.

Just a few days ago, Spain broke that record chasing down 132 against Finland. They pushed their streak to 22 wins after beating the Isle of Man again on August 15. Up next are Luxembourg and Bulgaria, on August 17 and 18. If Spain keep this up, they’ll soon be the first team to reach 25 consecutive international wins, all during these ongoing qualifiers.

Australia used to own this narrative. They dominated cricket for over a decade, captured three straight World Cups between 1999 and 2007, and kicked off their 20-win streak by beating England in January 2003. Their 20th straight win came against the West Indies in May 2003, giving them a 4-0 lead in a seven-match ODI series.

West Indies finally broke the streak in the fifth ODI and then took the last two games as well but Australia still clinched the series 4-3.

Uganda also deserves a mention, sitting third with 17 back-to-back wins. Australia’s 16-win streak from 2000-01 sits just behind, which started with a big win over the West Indies. That run ended famously in the 2001 Test series in India – after handling teams with ease, Australia lost two Tests back-to-back, and India took the series 2-1. The Kolkata Test stands out, where India overturned a 274-run deficit after being forced to follow on, snatching a win that’s still talked about today.

Also read| Bangladesh stun Australia in Darwin, seal historic first Test win on Australian soil