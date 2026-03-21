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‘Not Jay Shah’: Ex-India cricketer fires fresh salvo, blames BCCI employee for commentary career setback

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has once again stirred controversy by claiming that a BCCI employee was responsible for jeopardising his commentary career. The ex-star clarified his earlier remarks while firing fresh shots at the board, reigniting debate over his removal from the commentary panel.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 21, 2026, 04:25 PM IST

‘Not Jay Shah’: Ex-India cricketer fires fresh salvo, blames BCCI employee for commentary career setback
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Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan ignited a social media uproar on Friday when he declared his retirement from commentary. Following his initial statement, Sivaramakrishnan elaborated on X: "If I have not been utilized for TOSSES and PRESENTATION for 23 years and newcomers step in to conduct pitch reports, tosses, and presentations even during Shastri's coaching tenure, what do you think could be the reason?" In response to that tweet, a social media user remarked: "Maybe cuz you are black. #BLM." To this, Sivaramakrishnan replied: "You are correct. Color discrimination."]

After his posts gained traction, Sivaramakrishnan clarified on Saturday that his frustration is not directed at the entire BCCI administration. He also mentioned that former BCCI secretary Jay Shah is not involved in his decision.

Shah never led the board -- instead, he served as secretary prior to his role as ICC chairman -- but due to his background from a politically influential family, many view him as the de facto president of the BCCI. Following a wave of criticism on X directed at Shah and his team, Sivaramakrishnan posted earlier today to clarify that the unjust treatment he experienced was unrelated to Shah and his team.

"Don’t bring the BCCI Administration into the picture. It’s a one-on-one with an employee of the BCCI. Jay Shah and Co. have nothing to do with this issue. I am taking control of my life, and I think I am entitled to do it," he wrote on Saturday.

While Sivaramakrishnan has not identified the employee, his current trajectory suggests he may soon reveal their identity.

At 60 years old, he is primarily remembered for his performances in the Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket (held in Australia) in 1984/85, where he claimed 10 wickets across five matches with an impressive economy rate of 3.87, significantly contributing to India's championship victory.

However, his international cricket career was short-lived. After participating in 16 ODIs and 9 Tests, he did not represent the country again. Notably, in a Test match at the Wankhede Stadium against England, he took 12 wickets, leading India to a decisive victory.

Sivaramakrishnan's posts appear to be an effort to shed light on issues within the BCCI. It will be intriguing to see how long it takes for him to disclose the individual he is targeting.

Also read| AI images of Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya at Golden Temple spark outrage; SGPC plans legal action

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