Not Jasprit Bumrah! Pakistan great Wasim Akram calls THIS Indian pacer as 'The Best'

Wasim Akram, a legendary figure from Pakistan and one of the most formidable fast bowlers in the history of cricket, expressed admiration for the Indian bowler's performance.

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram has stated that Mohammed Siraj is no longer merely a support bowler for Jasprit Bumrah; he is now capable of leading the fast bowling attack in Tests. In the absence of Bumrah, Siraj stepped up during the fifth Test against England, taking nine wickets and aiding the visitors in leveling the series at 2-2. Before the final day commenced, the Men in Blue required four wickets for victory, while the hosts needed 35 runs. Siraj managed to claim three of the last four wickets, securing a six-run victory for his team.

On the fourth day, Siraj dropped a catch from Harry Brook, which allowed Brook to score an impressive 111 runs, helping the visitors take control of the match against India. In Prasidh Krishna's over, Brook misplayed a shot, and it was Siraj who caught the ball while positioned in the deep, but unfortunately, he had touched the boundary rope.

Akram praised Siraj for his remarkable comeback, highlighting how he excelled when the team required him the most. Siraj participated in all five Test matches and bowled over 185 overs.

“Siraj was full of hunger and passion – it was an incredible effort. To bowl nearly 186 overs across five Tests and still be that fiery on the final day shows remarkable stamina and mental strength. He's not just a support bowler anymore,” Akram was quoted as saying to Telecom Asia Sport.

“He's leading the attack and doing it with heart. Even when a catch went down– that of Brook – he didn't lose focus. That's the mark of a fighter. Test cricket is alive and kicking,” he said.

Akram confessed that he was captivated by the television on the final day of the fifth Test match. This highlights the exceptional performance of both teams during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

“I rarely watch cricket when I'm not working, but I was glued to the last day. I gave India a 60 per cent chance on Day 5. They just needed that first breakthrough. With Woakes injured and India sensing blood, it was game on. Siraj made that possible," he added.

