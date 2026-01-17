Not Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami! Henil Patel reveals inspiration behind his match-winning spell against USA

Henil Patel stole the spotlight with a fiery, match-winning spell against USA but revealed his aggression is inspired not by Jasprit Bumrah or Mohammed Shami. The young pacer’s honest admission about his role model has surprised fans and added intrigue to his breakout performance.

India's U19 fast bowler Henil Patel, who achieved match-winning statistics against the US in their ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup encounter, stated that South Africa's Dale Steyn serves as his inspiration. Patel dismantled the United States’ batting lineup with impressive figures of 5/16, leading his team to victory by six wickets. His exceptional bowling skills allowed the team to kick off their campaign on a positive note.

It's important to highlight that Patel's performance ranks as the third-best by an Indian bowler in any edition of this tournament, following Kamal Passi's 6/23 against Zimbabwe in 2012 and Anukul Roy's 5/14 against Papua New Guinea in 2018.

In a discussion with ICC Digital, Patel expressed his admiration for Dale Steyn, particularly noting his aggressive style. "What I admire about Dale Steyn is his aggression. His bowling was so effective that no batsman found it easy to face him because he was incredibly challenging to play against," Patel shared with ICC Digital. He also elaborated on his bowling mindset, stating, "I aim to dismiss the batsman within three to four deliveries. I approach training with a focused mindset, prepare my body, and maintain the same approach during matches. It’s crucial to take early wickets. I carry that mindset into every game and remain composed."

The Men in Blue won the toss and opted to bowl first, bowling out the USA for a mere 107 runs. Nitish Sudini emerged as their top scorer, managing 36 runs off 52 balls.

While pursuing a revised target of 96, India faced significant challenges. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was dismissed after scoring just two runs, and Vedant Trivedi also contributed the same amount. Ritvik Appidi claimed their wickets. Captain Ayush Mhatre was out after scoring 19 runs, leaving the team struggling at 25/3.

Vihaan Malhotra and Abhigyan Kundu played a crucial role in the team's recovery by forming a partnership of 45 runs. Malhotra was dismissed after scoring 18 runs, but Kundu continued to anchor the innings from one end. Together with Kanishk Chouhan, they ensured that no further wickets fell. The team clinched victory in 17.2 overs.

Kundu finished with an impressive unbeaten score of 42 runs off 41 balls, which included five fours and a six, while Chouhan remained not out on 10. Ritvik Appidi stood out for the USA, achieving bowling figures of 2/24.

