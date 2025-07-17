Not Jasprit Bumrah! India coach hails THIS 31-year-old pacer as team's 'Lion'

This pronouncement notably sidelines Jasprit Bumrah, despite his stellar run, and comes just before the critical fourth Test at Old Trafford, where India is set on levelling the five-match series.

In a rather unexpected declaration amidst the ongoing Test series against England, Team India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, has affectionately labelled a 31-year-old fast bowler the "lion" of the squad. This pronouncement notably sidelines Jasprit Bumrah, despite his stellar run, and comes just before the critical fourth Test at Old Trafford, where India is set on levelling the five-match series.

Speaking to reporters, ten Doeschate effusively praised Mohammed Siraj, emphasizing his unwavering resolve and significant impact. "Let's first start with Siraj before we talk about Bumrah. I think we sort of take for granted how lucky we are to have someone like that," Doeschate remarked. He admitted that Siraj's figures might not always reflect a typical fast bowler's returns, but underscored, "in terms of heart, he's like a lion."

The assistant coach highlighted Siraj's knack for creating opportunities every time he has the ball, stressing that "something's going to happen." He also pointed to Siraj's tireless work ethic, adding, "He's not someone who's going to shy away from the workload. So it becomes even more important for us to manage his workload and ensure that he's at least fit enough to give his best.”

This glowing commendation for Siraj stands out, especially given Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional form this series, where he's bagged 12 wickets in just two Tests, including two five-wicket hauls. Bumrah has, however, been under a strict workload management plan, which saw him miss the second Test in Birmingham. The decision on his participation in the must-win Manchester Test remains pending.

Meanwhile, Team India faces a colossal task in Manchester as they chase their first-ever Test victory at Old Trafford. They have played nine games at the location since 1936, with a record of five draws and four loses. The burden is on the squad to perform after they lost by a mere 22 runs at Lord's, where they collapsed on the last day with 135 runs needed and six wickets remaining. Their attempts to force a victory and maintain their prospects of winning the series are made more difficult by Manchester's infamously unpredictable weather, which is prone to rain.

Also read| 'Don't play at all': India legend blasts Jasprit Bumrah, slams Gautam Gambhir-Ajit Agarkar's decision as 'unacceptable'