Not Ishan Kishan! Ex-CSK star emerges as shock contender to replace Rishabh Pant for final Test against England

With Rishabh Pant officially ruled out of the series-deciding fifth Test against England, a surprise name has emerged as a shock contender to fill the crucial wicketkeeper-batsman role, challenging the widely expected choice of Ishan Kishan. According to highly placed sources within the BCCI, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Narayan Jagadeesan has shot into serious contention following discussions among the national selectors on Thursday evening.

Pant’s absence due to a fractured metatarsal leaves a massive void in the Indian middle order. Ishan Kishan, with his explosive left-handed batting style and experience as a Test reserve, was considered the natural heir to the position. However, it is understood that the selection committee is giving serious thought to rewarding a player who has excelled in the domestic red-ball circuit.

Jagadeesan, 29, has been a pillar for Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy, consistently amassing runs and earning a reputation as one of India's most reliable domestic keepers. While he was with CSK for five seasons, he is best known for his first-class pedigree.

"His metatarsal bones (a group of five long bones located between the ankle and toe) seem to be shattered. It doesn't look good at all," a BCCI source told PTI.

While no final decision has been taken, Jagadeesan’s emergence has turned a straightforward replacement into a fascinating selection dilemma. The final call, expected in the next 48 hours, will reveal whether the selectors opt for the explosive, like-for-like replacement in Kishan or reward the consistent domestic performer in Jagadeesan.

Jurel will be keeping the wickets in the ongoing Old Trafford Test. India also have the option of falling back on KL Rahul, who has kept wickets in international games, including in the World Cup and Champions Trophy.

