'Not his fault, the franchise has...': Sourav Ganguly's message to Mumbai Indians fans booing Hardik Pandya

Indian cricket legend Sourav Ganguly is known for his willingness to tackle tough questions head-on. During a press conference before the Delhi Capitals' IPL 2024 match against the Mumbai Indians, Ganguly delved into one of the most contentious issues in cricket today: the Hardik Pandya captaincy saga.

The talented all-rounder was named captain of the Mumbai Indians at the beginning of the season, displacing Rohit Sharma from the role. Despite hoping for fan support, Hardik has faced a chorus of boos from supporters since the start of the new campaign.

When asked about the situation that Hardik finds himself in, Ganguly responded by stating that it was the all-rounder's fault for being given the captaincy of MI. He clarified that the decision was made by the owners.

"Fans shouldn't boo Hardik Pandya, it's not correct. The franchise has appointed him captain. That's what happens in sports, whether you captain India or you captain your franchise, you are appointed as captain," Dada said in the pre-match press conference.

"Rohit Sharma is a different class. His performance for this franchise, his performance for India, has been on a different level, as captain and as a player. It's not Hardik's fault that he has been appointed as captain," he added.

The Mumbai Indians' performance in the campaign, with three defeats in three matches, has not helped Hardik's case. Certain captaincy decisions have also not been in his favor.

Although Hardik has Ganguly's sympathies, he is not hoping for all of the MI captain's troubles to end in the match against Delhi Capitals.

