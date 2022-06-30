Not Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma will lead India in first T20I vs England as BCCI announces squad

Rohit Sharma to lead India for T20I series vs England, BCCI announces squad

In the lead-up to India's rescheduled fifth Test match against England, Rohit Sharma had contracted Covid-19 and was subsequently ruled out of the Edgbaston Test. There was a lot of speculation, that Hardik Pandya would thus, lead India in the first T20I of the three-match series against England, which kicks off on July 7.

However, it will be Rohit, and not Hardik, who will lead the Men in Blue, in the first T20I against the Three Lions. The BCCI on Thursday announced India's squad for the three-match T20I series, with a fit-again Rohit expected to lead the side against newly crowned English skipper Jos Buttler.

As reported before, senior players such as Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the names who will be rested for the first T20I, and the side which defeated Ireland in the recently concluded T20I series will face England in the first match.

READ| IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs England 5th Test match in Edgbaston

The likes of Kohli, Pant, Bumrah and others will return for the subsequent two T20I matches.

India's squad for first T20I vs England:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

READ| IND vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England in Birmingham

India's squad for second and third T20I vs England:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik