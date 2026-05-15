Not Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan, Ravi Shastri picks surprising contender for India’s future T20I captaincy role

The former Team India head coach has a surprising choice for the Men in Blue leader in the T20I format. Instead of players like Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan, Shastri believes another player from the squad has the qualities to emerge as a strong contender for the captaincy role.

Ravi Shastri, former Team India head coach, shared his thoughts on who could lead the Men in Blue in the T20I format after the next edition of the World Cup in 2028. Suryakumar Yadav is the current T20I captain of Team India, who is 35 years old. Under his leadership, India won the T20I World Cup earlier this year, which was the team's third title.

Ravi Shastri picks his contender for future captain of Team India in T20Is

Considering all factors, Shastri believes that Sanju Samson is a candidate for the T20 captaincy, citing his experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a former Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain. Speaking to Sanjana Ganesan on The ICC Review, Shastri said, ''India, come the next World Cup, might be looking for a new captain, depending on how Surya goes over the next couple of years. But Sanju Samson has put himself there for a leadership role because he's done that in the past for Rajasthan. So, I see him, this is just the start of something more you will see from Sanju over the next two or three years.''

''I think he has put a lid on all those question marks. There was always an ability. People would, in fact, be disappointed because he wouldn't do justice to that ability. But my word this season, the way he has played after his performance in the T20 World Cup where single-handedly he almost won India games, the big games, the quarter-finals, semi-finals, the final, and the way he stepped up and the maturity he has showing now in the IPL, makes him a clear case as far as I'm concerned for leadership in the future,'' he added.

Sanju in IPL and T20Is

For those unversed, Sanju Samson has led RR in the IPL for five seasons, including the 2022 edition when they finished runners-up. Ahead of the current IPL season, he was traded by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran.

Talking about his international career in T20, Samson has played 62 matches and scored 1,399 runs at an average of 28.55, which includes three centuries and three half-centuries. His highest score is 111 against Bangladesh.