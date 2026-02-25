'Not going to win you World Cup': Salman Ali Agha’s wife hits back at Pakistan fans over social media abuse

Salman Ali Agha’s wife issued a sharp response after Pakistan fans targeted the cricketer with social media abuse. Her strong message quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions amid growing scrutiny around online trolling in the cricketing community.

On Thursday, Sabba Manzer, the wife of Pakistan cricket team captain Salman Ali Agha, took to social media to denounce the online abuse directed at her and their son. This backlash came after Pakistan's loss to England in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, a defeat that severely threatened their chances of reaching the semi-finals. "Sending me or my innocent son abuse is not going to win you the World Cup, Pakistani fans," Manzer expressed on social media. However, she quickly deleted the post and made her account private.

Instagram story posted by Salman Ali Agha’s wife. pic.twitter.com/msIVdzny7O — Out Of Context Cricket (@GemsOfCricket) February 25, 2026

In the meantime, captain Salman Agha acknowledged that his team fell short despite a strong start, admitting that Harry Brook's exceptional performance was the key factor in their loss to England during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match in Kandy on Tuesday.

"Started well with the bat, but couldn't finish the way we wanted to. But some days you have to give credit to other batters. I think Harry batted brilliantly. Our score was a bit short. And then Brook took the game away from us. We threw everything at him," Agha said after the match.

England's bowlers set a strong precedent. Pakistan opted to bat first but could only manage 164 for 9. Sahibzada Farhan made a commendable 63, with additional support from Babar Azam (25), Fakhar Zaman (25), and Shadab Khan (23*). Liam Dawson was impressive with figures of 3 for 24, while Jamie Overton (2 for 26) and Jofra Archer (2 for 32) effectively controlled the run rate.

Agha recognized the opener's efforts but conceded that the rest of the batting lineup did not perform to expectations.

"I think he's batted very well throughout the World Cup. Other batters haven't played the way we wanted to, but it can happen like that in World Cups," he said of Farhan.

Regarding the bowling, Agha praised Shaheen Shah Afridi for his early breakthroughs, a common occurrence against England. "He bowled really well today. He's famous for early wickets, and he did that today. Whenever we play against England and lose, it's always him. Have to say hats off to him and the way he batted today. Very challenging, the way he batted. He can play all around the ground, so it can get challenging."

Despite trying various strategies against Brook, Pakistan found it difficult to limit the England captain's impact. Agha remarked on how England tactically handled Usman Tariq.

"They batted really well against Tariq. They didn't go hard against him. Still, he got two wickets."

Also read| India vs Zimbabwe Super 8, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ZIM match live on TV, online?