The legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his belief that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are finally poised to clinch their first Indian Premier League title after their impressive performance against the Punjab Kings in the first qualifying match at Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. It was a stunning display by the Bengaluru team, who showcased a powerful bowling effort that saw them dismiss the Shreyas Iyer-led side for just 101 runs. Josh Hazlewood, returning from injury along with Suyash Sharma, each took three wickets while Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Romario Shepherd wrapped up the remaining Punjab batsmen with ease.

Gavaskar was quite impressed with the team's overall performance and has high hopes that they will go all the way this season.

“Yes, I think that actually tells you the story of RCB this year is that they haven’t been reliant on one or two players one player in batting or one player in bowling. Everywhere, somewhere or the other has put their hand up and taken the team home. And I think that is the key to what we have seen why RCB are in the final and possibly will be the champions on the 3rd of June,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“Yes, they know that they still have one big game to play and so they’re not getting carried away by this win. This is a massive win, as you said, the biggest win in terms of number of deliveries left. So any team could get carried away. But because this team has had the experience of being in the final and the disappointment of losing the final. They know that they have one big battle ahead, so they’re not getting carried away, and that’s the way to be,” he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 8 wickets in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, securing a spot in the final for the fourth time. Choosing to bowl first, RCB’s bowlers performed excellently, bowling PBKS out for just 101 runs in 14. 1 overs. Marcus Stoinis was the top scorer for PBKS with 26 runs, while RCB's leg-spinner Suyash Sharma took three wickets for 17 runs. Other key contributions came from pacers Josh Hazlewood (3/21), Yash Dayal (2/26), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/17).

RCB chased down the total easily, with Phil Salt scoring 56 runs off 27 balls. Bengaluru now awaits the result of Qualifier 2 to determine their opponent for the final, which will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3rd.

