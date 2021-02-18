IPL Auction 2021: Not even Punjab Kings, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh goes unsold

India's veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh, who went into the IPL 2021 auction without a franchise, went unsold in for the 14th edition of the cash-rich tournament's mini-auction in Chennai.

The Turbanator made it to the 292-player shortlist that was released by IPL a few days ago but was not picked even by Punjab Kings (PBKS), a team all fans expected him to go to as his last franchise. IPL Auction 2021 Live

Bhajji had not played for his home side, Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab). Considering the amount of money the Kings had in this auction (INR 53.2 crore), all expected Harbhajan's cost of INR 2 crore to be purchased by them.

The spin wizard, at 40 years of age, has played for two of the most successful franchises in the IPL - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings - but was released by the latter.

Speaking to Cricbuzz earlier this month, Bhajji had said that he still feels good physically and is raring to have another go in the IPL.

"There is a lot of cricket left in me, very much. Fitness-wise, I am quite fit, I worked hard on my fitness during the lockdown. Unfortunately, I could not do anything (participate in the IPL). I am looking forward to being in the park again and doing what I can do best," Harbhajan had said.