'Not even 5 percent of what he achieved': Manoj Tiwary hits out at Ryan ten Doeschate for comment on Rohit Sharma

Manoj Tiwary strongly criticised an India coach over a controversial remark on Rohit Sharma, stating the coach hasn’t achieved even 5% of what the Indian captain has accomplished. The statement has sparked debate across the cricketing fraternity and among fans on social media.

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwary did not hold back as he criticized the Indian cricket team's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate for his comments regarding Rohit Sharma. For those who may not know, Ryan stated that Rohit Sharma's poor performance in the ODI series against New Zealand was due to a lack of cricket leading up to the series, and he also mentioned that the wickets were challenging, which contributed to Rohit's struggles during the series.

Tiwary was infuriated by this statement, asserting that Ryan ten Doeschate's accomplishments pale in comparison to Rohit Sharma's career achievements, which he believes are less than five percent of Rohit's success. He urged the assistant coach to avoid making discouraging remarks.

“With a lot of respect, I would like to tell Ryan Ten Doeschate that he was with me for four years at KKR. No doubt he is a very good person, but the kind of comment he has made, I think, he should have thought about it. He has also played international cricket for the Netherlands. If you look at his performance in international cricket, I am saying this with all due respect, it is not even 5% of what Rohit has achieved in his career, not just as a batter but also as a captain,” Tiwary told PTI.

“He has given the nation so much happiness by winning the Champions Trophy also and after that, talking like this, that too when he is in the team, not like he is sitting at home and commenting, he is a part of the management, and telling like this about your player is demoralising. I don’t know why he said that. He has to reflect on this. I feel he must not make such comments,” Tiwary added.

In the two ODIs against New Zealand, Rohit Sharma scored 26 and 24 runs, but he has been in excellent form overall. He recently made a century and a fifty in Australia, followed by two impressive half-centuries against South Africa.

India is set to play their final ODI match against New Zealand on January 18 in Indore. After retiring from Test and T20I formats, Rohit will take a break from international cricket until the summer tour of England.

