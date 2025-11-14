Not DC or KKR! Mohammed Shami's IPL 2026 team almost confirmed in big twist

Mohammed Shami’s IPL 2026 future is becoming clearer, with reports ruling out both Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders as potential destinations. The veteran pacer is now strongly linked with a new franchise, and insiders suggest his next IPL home is almost confirmed ahead of the mega season.

As the IPL retention window approaches its closure on November 15 (Saturday), all eyes are on Mohammed Shami. The fast bowler was acquired for an impressive Rs 10 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during the IPL 2025 mega auction, but his performance last season was disappointing. Consequently, rumors have circulated that SRH is likely to part ways with him. Multiple teams are eager to secure his services, with franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) reportedly interested in a potential trade. However, it appears that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have emerged victorious in the pursuit.

LSG seemingly confirmed Mohammed Shami's impending addition to their squad with a recent post on their X account. The franchise shared a snapshot of the memorable deliveries Shami bowled to Ben Stokes, culminating in his dismissal during the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and England in the Group Stage. This match took place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium in Lucknow, which serves as the home ground for LSG.

Interestingly, the post did not feature Shami's image, merely teasing fans about his forthcoming arrival.

Just thinking about this Ekana moment for no reason pic.twitter.com/qxn8XNl2Ei — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) November 14, 2025

In addition, LSG has opted to free up INR 27.25 crore by releasing players such as Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller, Akash Deep, and Shamar Joseph. The two pacers had limited playing time, while Miller and Bishnoi delivered underwhelming performances. Mayank will not be released, and the trade involving Arjun Tendulkar with the Mumbai Indians (MI) is also anticipated to proceed.

With LSG having already traded Shardul Thakur to MI, they are expected to have around INR 20 crore available for the IPL 2026 auction.

Acquired for INR 10 crore last year, the seasoned pacer did not meet expectations. Shami struggled significantly and was eventually dropped by SRH. Ultimately, he participated in only 9 matches, claiming 6 wickets at an average of 56.16. The most concerning aspect was his economy rate of 11.23 runs per over, alongside ongoing fitness issues.

