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Not CSK! R Ashwin drops major hint on Hardik Pandya’s next IPL franchise amid trade rumors

R Ashwin has dropped a major hint about Hardik Pandya’s potential next IPL franchise amid growing trade rumours. With speculation surrounding Hardik’s Mumbai Indians future, Ashwin’s comments have sparked fresh debate over whether the star all-rounder could move to another team.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 18, 2026, 09:12 PM IST

Not CSK! R Ashwin drops major hint on Hardik Pandya’s next IPL franchise amid trade rumors
Hardik Pandya (Image Credit: ANI)
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Three years ago, Hardik Pandya returned to the Mumbai Indians in the biggest IPL trade ever. Now, just before the next IPL season, it looks like he’s getting ready to leave. There’s a lot of talk that he’s thinking of joining another team before the IPL 2027 mini-auction.

R Ashwin hints at next move

Former India spinner R Ashwin gave fans a clue about where Pandya could go next. On his YouTube channel, Ashwin brought up both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals but put Rajasthan at the top of the list. Pandya has never played for either team.

"There have been conversations that Dhoni will personally convince Hardik Pandya to come to CSK. It will be a great addition for CSK. But in my opinion, it is a real long shot. From what I have heard, RR are at the top of the list in the Hardik trade," said Ashwin.

Previous connections and new opportunities

Pandya has worked with CSK’s new head coach Zaheer Khan during his time at Mumbai Indians. But he hasn’t worked under Kumar Sangakkara, Rajasthan’s current head coach.

Both CSK and RR could use an all-rounder like Pandya. He can deliver with the ball and bat, which matters a lot, especially if the Impact Player rule stays.

A tough return to Mumbai Indians

Pandya left Gujarat Titans after a great two-year run. He led them to the IPL title in 2022 and the final in 2023, just losing out to CSK. When he returned to MI before IPL 2024, he replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. That move didn’t go down well with the fans, especially since Rohit was leading India in all formats at the time.

Under Pandya, MI struggled. They finished last in the 2024 season, with just four wins in 14 matches. The following year, MI managed to reach the second round in IPL 2025 but lost to Punjab Kings in the qualifier. By 2026, things hadn’t improved much—they finished ninth that year.

Who leads MI if Pandya leaves?

If Pandya moves on, Tilak Varma, currently the T20I team’s vice-captain, might take over as MI captain. The franchise is already thinking about what comes next.

Also read| Hardik Pandya to join MS Dhoni at CSK? Seven IPL franchises eye Mumbai Indians captain; KKR, RR ready with captaincy offers

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