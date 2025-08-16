'Add DNA as a Preferred Source'
Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals

After a recent report claiming Sanju Samson has urged the Rajasthan Royals management to release him ahead of next year's IPL auction went viral, there have been speculations around him joining CSK as a replacement of MS Dhoni in the team as a wicketkeeper batter.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 10:08 AM IST

Not Chennai Super Kings, Sanju Samson may join THIS franchise after his exit from Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson has been leading the Rajasthan Royals since 2021

Sanju Samson has been in the news even after the conclusion of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has not been in the headlines for his performance in the recently concluded season, but for recent reports of him quitting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the next edition of the IPL. Some recent media reports suggest that Samson might be signed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and he can be a perfect replacement for MS Dhoni in the team as a wicketkeeper-batter.

 

Will Sanju Samson be signed by a different franchise than CSK?

 

As per a latest report by a Bengali newspaper named Anandabazar Patrika, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might look to sign Samson ahead of the next edition of IPL. The report suggests that KKR might replace their young talent, like Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh, with Samson.

 

Will Rajasthan Royals release Samson ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

 

It was earlier reported that Samson had requested the RR management to release him ahead of the next IPL Auction. But the RR management held their season review meeting in June after the conclusion of the season, and yet they haven't responded to Samson's request. Lead owner of the Royals, Manoj Badale, is yet to comment on the matter as well.

 

For those unversed, Samson joined the franchise in 2013 and played for the team for three straight seasons. However, he was later associated with the Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) but returned to his original team in 2018. He took over the captain duties in 2021 and even led the team into the finals in the next season.

