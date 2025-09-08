Not Bumrah or Shubman, Gujarat Titans' star pacer gets nomination for ICC's Player of the Month for August, his name is...

Tamannaah Bhatia’s fitness trainer reveals 5 worst foods for weight loss, including bhature, aloo paratha, more
CRICKET
ICC on Monday unveiled the shortlisted players' list for the Player of the Month Award for August 2025. Check out which three players got nominated for the prestigious honour.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday shortlisted list of cricketers who are nominated for the Player of the Month for August 2025. It includes Matt Henry, Jayden Seales, and Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award, while Muneeba Ali, Orla Prendergast, and Iris Zwilling are nominated for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.
Siraj has been in stellar form in the recent months, and not that far away, he was the Player of the Match in the 5th and final Test match against England in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His match-winning performance at the Oval helped Team India level the 5-match Test series. He scalped three wickets in the morning of the final day as India won the game by 6 runs. In both innings of the match, he picked up 9 wickets and leaked just 190 runs at an average of 21.11.
Matt Henry was the Player of the Series against Zimbabwe. He took nine wickets in the first Test and seven wickets in the second match, helping the Blackcaps clinch the 2-match series 2-0.
He took 10 wickets and was declared the Player of the Series in the three ODIs at home against Pakistan. He was the leading wicket-taker in the series and even achieved his best bowling figures of six wickets for 18 in the final game, which the Windies clinched by a huge 202-run margin.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Muneeba Ali, Ireland's Olra Prendergast, and the Netherlands' Iris Zwilling are shortlisted by the ICC for the Women's Player of the Month award for August 2025.