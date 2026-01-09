Not Big Bash or The Hundred, former KKR star names THIS T20 league as 'second best' after IPL

A former star player of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is all praise for an overseas T20 leauge and even rated it the 'second best' league after the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Robin Uthappa has hailed an overseas T20 league and termed it 'second best' after the Indian Premier League (IPL). Uthappa is currently busy with his commentating duties in the ongoing 4th edition of the SA20, and while speaking to the media on Thursday, he rated the tournament as the 'second best'. He also said that SA20 would play a crucial role in helping South Africa flourish on the global cricketing stage.

He even stated that the tournament is helping South African cricket thrive, citing the national team's recent performance in ICC events.

Uthappa praises SA20 League

''Well, I absolutely love this tournament. I reckon as far as atmosphere is concerned and quality of cricket is concerned, I reckon it's the second-best league after the IPL. I think you will see South African cricket thriving. And you've already seen it, I think, with the way they're performing at World Championship tournaments and ICC Championship tournaments and the way they played in India recently," Uthappa said.

''Uthappa further said, "I think you'll see a lot of that talent coming through, notwithstanding their ecosystem. I think there's so much talent here and say the likes of Mokoena, who's an 18-year-old fast bowler who plays for the Paarl Royals, Jordan Hermann, who plays for the Sunrisers. I think these are talents that even the IPL scouts will keep their eyes on because these are players for the future. You'll see them playing in world cricket very soon,'' he added.

Talking about SA20's role in current times, he further said, ''If you asked me this question maybe five or seven years ago, I probably would have said it's decent preparation, but not all that. But given the conditions right now, we see, for example, that Durban is supposed to be the fastest wicket in the world with bounce and pace. It's not the same. It sits up. So, I think it sits squarely in their preparation for the World Cup. So I won't be surprised if South Africa and some of the players who played in this league end up doing really well in the World Cup, because the conditions are pretty similar at this point in time.''

For those unversed, SA20 is currently in its fourth season. As per the latest Points Table standings, Surirsers Eastern Cape are leading the charts with 17 points and three wins out of five matches.