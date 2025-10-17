Not Ben Stokes, THIS 1999-born player to lead England in 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Ahead of the high-voltage England tour fo New Zealand, take a look at the full list of Playing XI for the upcoming T20I game between the two sides.

England are all set to lock horns with New Zealand in a 3-match T20I series, starting Friday, October 18. Ahead of the first contest, which will be played at the Hagley Oval, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced its Playing XI for the match. Interestingly, England's right-handed middle-order batter Harry Brook will be leading the side, and former skipper Jos Buttler will be handling only the wicketkeeping job in the game.

NZ vs ENG: Fixtures

The first T20I game in the 3-match series between New Zealand and England will be played on October 18 in Christchurch. The next one is scheduled to be played at the same venue on October 20. However, the third and final match will be played in Auckland on October 23.

Notably, after the conclusion of the 3-match T20I series, New Zealand and England will face each other for a 3-match One Day Internationals (ODIs), starting October 26. The first game will be played in Mount Maunganui. The second one is in Hamilton, and the third and final one is in Wellington.

NZ vs ENG T20I series: Squads

New Zealand - Mitchell Santner (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, and Tim Robinson.

England - Harry Brook (C), Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, and Luke Wood