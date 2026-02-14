FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026

Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are

BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how

Malavika Mohanan silences trolls, shares The Raja Saab's BTS footage, confirms she did her own stunts: ‘In the case…’

Will India, Pakistan players shake hands during T20 World Cup clash? Salman Agha breaks silence

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Pakistan match live on TV, online?

T20 World Cup 2026: ICC steps in ahead of IND vs PAK showdown; India gain crucial advantage

Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'

Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands

Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships

Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein

DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash

On Sunday, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the first time in 2026 in the group stage game in Colombo. Ahead of the high-voltage game, Pakistan's skipper unveiled their side's 'trump card' for the clash.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 14, 2026, 05:04 PM IST

Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash
IND vs PAK match will begin at 7 pm in Colombo on Sunday
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Salman Ali Agha made big claims ahead of the high-octane clash with India on Sunday. The Pakistani skipper named Usman Tariq as his 'Trump Card' for the upcoming clash. Yes, you read it right! Tariq is making headlines since the beginning of the 20-team tournament for his controversial bowling action, with some even calling it 'chucking'. In the T20 World Cup so far, Tariq has played the match against the USA, where he claimed three wickets for 27 runs in his 4-over spell.

However, he came under scrutiny for his sidearm action, in which he delivers the ball after a brief pause.

In the pre-match presser, Salman Agha said that the bowler remains unaffected by the surrounding controversy, naming him as a 'Trump Card' for his side. ''You all have made Usman Tariq a big name. For us, all 15 players are important. He has been bowling well. You can definitely say that he is a trump card for us. He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don't understand why everyone is discussing him. Usman doesn't get affected by these things. He is fine. He doesn't care about these things,'' he said.

Agha also talked about the past record of his team against India. ''Definitely, we do not have a good record against the Indians, but we can't change history, and every day is a new day,'' he added.

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan have played two games each and won both matches. In the previous game, Team India crushed Namibia by 93 runs, securing top spot in Group A with the best Net Run Rate among the five teams.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated USA by 32 runs in its last game on February 10.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane, calls remarks 'prima facie insinuating...'
Palash Muchhal gets relief as Bombay High Court restrains Vidnyan Mane
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines to all departments, check details
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt strengthens cybersecurity, issues new guidelines
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India in T20 World Cup 2026
Shahid Afridi offers tactical blueprint as Pakistan eye big win over India
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts elected, know who they are
Bangladesh election results: 2 anti-India terror accused among former convicts e
BJP raises eyebrows as it wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, here's how
BJP wins a seat in Bangladesh elections, but here's the catch
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships but also thriving brands
Valentine's Day: Meet couples who not only build personal partnerships
Who is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Dubai logistics giant DP World's CEO replaced after shocking link to Jeffrey Epstein
DP World CEO Sultan Bin Sulayem replaced amid Epstein row
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah? Couple’s dancing video goes viral, leaves internet stunned
Pakistan actress Hania Amir and singer Asim Azhar got married in private nikah?
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual offences
Inside Epstein’s Island: Pool, helipad, luxury retreat and a haven of sexual off
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement