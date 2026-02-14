Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha names Pakistan's real 'trump card' ahead of IND vs PAK clash

On Sunday, India and Pakistan are set to lock horns for the first time in 2026 in the group stage game in Colombo. Ahead of the high-voltage game, Pakistan's skipper unveiled their side's 'trump card' for the clash.

Salman Ali Agha made big claims ahead of the high-octane clash with India on Sunday. The Pakistani skipper named Usman Tariq as his 'Trump Card' for the upcoming clash. Yes, you read it right! Tariq is making headlines since the beginning of the 20-team tournament for his controversial bowling action, with some even calling it 'chucking'. In the T20 World Cup so far, Tariq has played the match against the USA, where he claimed three wickets for 27 runs in his 4-over spell.

However, he came under scrutiny for his sidearm action, in which he delivers the ball after a brief pause.

In the pre-match presser, Salman Agha said that the bowler remains unaffected by the surrounding controversy, naming him as a 'Trump Card' for his side. ''You all have made Usman Tariq a big name. For us, all 15 players are important. He has been bowling well. You can definitely say that he is a trump card for us. He has been cleared by the ICC, so I don't understand why everyone is discussing him. Usman doesn't get affected by these things. He is fine. He doesn't care about these things,'' he said.

Agha also talked about the past record of his team against India. ''Definitely, we do not have a good record against the Indians, but we can't change history, and every day is a new day,'' he added.

Meanwhile, both India and Pakistan have played two games each and won both matches. In the previous game, Team India crushed Namibia by 93 runs, securing top spot in Group A with the best Net Run Rate among the five teams.

On the other hand, Pakistan defeated USA by 32 runs in its last game on February 10.