'Not as expected...', Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gives his take on Rahul Dravid's tenure

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma, who is a Dronacharya awardee, said that while it is tough to call Dravid’s whole tenure a failure,

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

Rajkumar Sharma, Virat Kohli’s former childhood coach, claimed that Rahul Dravid has so far failed to lead Team India to successful outcomes during his time in that position. 

Sharma emphasised how Rahul Dravid’s recent experiments have not been successful, as the team has lost a number of crucial games. He asserted, however, that the team’s subpar performances should not be entirely attributed to the coach. 

There has been talk of an overhaul of the T20 coaching setup after the debacle in Australia.

Amid these reports, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma shared his opinion on Dravid’s tenure as head coach of the team.

Sharma, who is a Dronacharya awardee, said that while it is tough to call Dravid’s whole tenure a failure, it has to be said that some of his decisions and tactics have fallen flat.

“I would not say that Rahul Dravid has failed as the team's head coach. However, some of the experiments and the thinking haven't been very successful,” Rajkumar Sharma said in an interaction with a media house.

Notably, a three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and the team led by Rohit Sharma is presently underway. The Men in Blue, however, did not have the best start to the series as they dropped the first game on Sunday, December 4, by a single wicket. 

The hosts bowled out India for 186. The Indian bowlers put up a valiant effort to help the team claw their way back into the match, but they finally fell short. 

