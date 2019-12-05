Headlines

'Not an opportunity to replace Hardik Pandya': Shivam Dube on comparisons and spot in Indian squad

Getting a spot in the Indian squad is what Shivam Dube always dreamt off and now being able to play in the series against West Indies is all that matters.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2019, 12:52 PM IST

Getting a spot in the Indian squad is what Shivam Dube always dreamt off and now being able to play in the series against West Indies is all that matters.

The all-rounder has played in just three T20Is but is already compared to experienced Hardik Pandya - who is currently recovering from back surgery. 

Dube, in his India debut during the Bangladesh T20I series, played a match-winning role in Nagpur claiming 3/30.

With the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, Dube is all set to impress in the Windies series that gets underway from Friday.

The 26-year-old on being compared with Pandya said, “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik but I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better”.

He added, “Everyone is supporting me. The support from the captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room.”

Talking about the rigorous training for an all-rounder, Dube said he understands maintaining fitness is of utmost importance. “It’s always difficult being an all-rounder. Most important for me is to maintain my fitness levels because as an all-rounder, you need both bat and bowl. So, maintaining fitness is really a difficult job,” he told Hindustan Times.

Dube even told HT about doing well as a bowler. “I am very confident about my bowling. In T20 games, every bowler gets a bad as well as a good game. So, I try to prepare myself in very good situations and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs. I have done that job,” he said.

Talking about the match in Hyderabad, the Mumbai lad said, "They (West Indies) have got a good T20 side but we have prepared very nicely. I think India is the best team in world cricket and we will win the series”.

