'Not an opportunity to replace Hardik Pandya': Shivam Dube on comparisons and spot in Indian squad

Getting a spot in the Indian squad is what Shivam Dube always dreamt off and now being able to play in the series against West Indies is all that matters.

The all-rounder has played in just three T20Is but is already compared to experienced Hardik Pandya - who is currently recovering from back surgery.

Dube, in his India debut during the Bangladesh T20I series, played a match-winning role in Nagpur claiming 3/30.

With the ICC T20 World Cup in mind, Dube is all set to impress in the Windies series that gets underway from Friday.

The 26-year-old on being compared with Pandya said, “I don’t think it’s an opportunity to replace Hardik but I think I have got a chance and I will try to do well for my country. I have got a job for my country and I will try to do that better”.

He added, “Everyone is supporting me. The support from the captain and the team management was really good for me. They gave me a lot of confidence. So, I feel really happy and relaxed in the dressing room.”

Talking about the rigorous training for an all-rounder, Dube said he understands maintaining fitness is of utmost importance. “It’s always difficult being an all-rounder. Most important for me is to maintain my fitness levels because as an all-rounder, you need both bat and bowl. So, maintaining fitness is really a difficult job,” he told Hindustan Times.

Dube even told HT about doing well as a bowler. “I am very confident about my bowling. In T20 games, every bowler gets a bad as well as a good game. So, I try to prepare myself in very good situations and I feel that I can be a proper bowler who can bowl four overs. I have done that job,” he said.

Talking about the match in Hyderabad, the Mumbai lad said, "They (West Indies) have got a good T20 side but we have prepared very nicely. I think India is the best team in world cricket and we will win the series”.