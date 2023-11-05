Headlines

'Not an injury manageable with injections': BCCI official reveals details behind Hardik Pandya's World Cup exit

India faced a significant setback when their star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, was forced out of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to an ankle injury.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 03:51 PM IST

India faced a significant setback when their star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, was forced out of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to an ankle injury. This unfortunate incident occurred when he made a valiant effort to halt the ball during a match against Bangladesh in Pune. Following this injury, Hardik missed all subsequent matches, and just before India's clash with South Africa, the team management decided to bring in pacer Prasidh Krishna as a replacement for the injured all-rounder.

In the wake of Hardik's absence, a BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) official provided insight into the nature of the injury and the board's choice to name a replacement. The official explained that despite the 30-year-old all-rounder not having a fracture and only suffering a minor tear, he tried to resume training.

However, substantial swelling developed around his left ankle, making it impossible for him to bowl. The injury couldn't be managed with injections, and the swelling resurfaced on Thursday, further delaying his return to skills training.

In Hardik's absence, India adapted by including specialist players in the lineup, resulting in a well-balanced team. Over the past few games, Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav emerged as a formidable combination, stepping into the roles previously occupied by all-rounders Shardul Thakur and Hardik.

This decision seems to have paid off, with team India adding Prasidh Krishna as a backup to complement the prolific pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah. Additionally, having Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin in the squad indicated that the selectors weren't inclined to bring in another all-rounder.

On Sunday, November 5, the Men in Blue are set to take on South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After this game, they will face the Netherlands in Bengaluru in their final league-stage match as they continue their journey in the tournament.

