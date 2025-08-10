'Not always...': Akash Deep reveals what he told Ben Duckett during controversial send-off after Oval dismissal

Akash Deep managed to take just one wicket during the first innings of the Oval Test, concluding with bowling figures of 1/80 from 17 overs. Nevertheless, he made a significant contribution with the bat after being sent in as a night watchman late on Day 2.

India pacer Akash Deep has finally addressed the controversial send-off he gave to England batter Ben Duckett during the Test at The Oval. After dismissing Duckett, Akash placed a hand on his shoulders and said a few words. This incident even led KL Rahul to step in and prevent Akash from making a more significant mistake. The exchange between the two players attracted considerable attention, with many fans urging the ICC to take action against the Indian pacer for this contentious behavior.

In discussing the incident, Akash disclosed that Duckett had mentioned he wouldn't be able to dismiss him, which prompted Akash to respond in that manner.

"I have a good record against Duckett and have got him out a few times. I have always fancied my chances against the left-handers, and he is no different," Akash told Revsportz.

"On that day, he was trying to throw me off my line and length and had played a number of unconventional shots. That's when he said to me that it was his day and I will not be able to get him out," he added.

Duckett was having a great innings when Akash finally managed to take his wicket, dismissing him for 43 runs from 38 balls.

"The truth is, if a batter moves around the pitch and plays these shots, your line and length does get impacted, for you don't really know what he will do next. That's what was happening. Also, England were off to a quick start and we needed a wicket," said Akash.

"We were defending a modest score and wickets were critical. When I got him out (smiles), I said to him: 'You miss, I hit. Not always will you win. This time, I win'. It was a continuation of what he was saying to me, and it was all done in good spirit," he added.

Akash Deep managed to take just one wicket during the first innings of the Oval Test, concluding with bowling figures of 1/80 from 17 overs. Nevertheless, he made a significant contribution with the bat after being sent in as a night watchman late on Day 2.

The right-handed batsman managed to survive the evening and added 66 runs the following morning, aiding India in reaching a total of 396 in their second innings. England was on the verge of victory at 301/3 in the fourth innings when Deep dismissed Harry Brook for 111, which initiated a collapse. Ultimately, the hosts lost by six runs, resulting in the series concluding at 2-2.

Earlier in the series, he had taken the wicket of Ben Duckett twice during the Edgbaston Test. However, Duckett had a remarkable series, accumulating 462 runs at an average of 51.33 over the five matches, which included one century and three half-centuries.

