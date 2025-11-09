Not Abhishek Sharma but THIS player wins Impact Player of the Series medal for T20I series against Australia

In a video shared by BCCI, Team India's Operations Manager is seen handing over the Impact Player of the Series Award to a player who contributed both with the bat and bowl in the T20I series against Australia. His name is..

After losing the ODI series, Team India finally made a comeback and clinched the T20I series against Australia. Several players contributed towards India's win in the 5-match series, but it was Washington Sundar who was named the Impact Player of the Series. BCCI shared a video on its social media handles wherein Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir announced that Team Operations Manager Rahil Khaja would hand the winner's medal.

While announcing the winner of the award, Rahil said, ''Hello everyone, for the first time in my life. I'm just looking at this. Actually, we have done this, so Impact Player of the series, Washington Sundar,'' following which other team members start cheering and clapping for the player.

After winning the award, Washington said, ''Such a great feeling to get this medal from him. We know the kind of work he puts in every single day to make a lot of our jobs very easy. Getting over here and getting the opportunity to play in Australia is amazing, and to have contributed that drove it to the team's victory makes me happy.''

For those unversed, Washington didn't get an opportunity to roll his arms in the first two games of the 5-match series. He was included in the Playing XI for the remaining three games, wherein he created an impact.