FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map

Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma

Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'

Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend

OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan

From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman

From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'Not a good sign': Shubman Gill highlights fielding lapses before 2027 World Cup, backs in-form Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill has raised concerns over India's fielding lapses ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup, calling them a worrying sign. The Indian captain also backed the in-form Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, expressing confidence in the senior duo's experience and match-winning abilities.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

'Not a good sign': Shubman Gill highlights fielding lapses before 2027 World Cup, backs in-form Rohit Sharma-Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill (Credit: X)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After India wrapped up the ODI series against the West Indies, Shubman Gill, the team’s captain shared his thoughts on their performance and where they need to improve. Even though India took the series 2-1 they slipped up in the third ODI losing by five wickets. 

Gill was clear about one thing—he’s backing Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. He said both are looking good with the bat and singled out KL Rahul for his contributions too. "They are both batting very well. Rohit bhai has scored his third century in the last four innings. He is batting very well. Virat bhai is also in good form. Whenever KL Rahul has got an opportunity, he has done a good job for the team and batted brilliantly."

When pressed about rotating senior players and giving fresh faces a go, Gill didn’t see much room for more experimentation. "To be honest, there is not much time left for experimentation. Hopefully, all our available players will play from the next series. It is important to start playing with the combination we want to take into the World Cup."

Fielding, on the other hand, remains a major headache. Gill admitted the team dropped far too many catches—six or seven in total. "Our fielding can be much better. We dropped six or seven catches throughout the series. This is not a good sign before the World Cup. You want your fielding to be top class." With the World Cup closing in, it’s a concern they’ll need to fix and fast.

India’s death bowling is another area that’s still up in the air. Gill said the team sometimes isn’t sure whether to go on the attack or defend after the opposition has lost several wickets. "Sometimes we are not clear whether we need to attack or defend, especially in the death overs. If the opposition has lost five or six wickets, you are not sure what field to set. Are we starting death bowling too early, or are we still bowling as we do in the middle overs?" That confusion cost them, especially in high-pressure moments.

Another turning point in the final match? India’s slow over rate. They fell behind and, by the last few overs, were only allowed four fielders outside the circle instead of five. Gill felt that swung the match. "I think the match was under our control. But we were four overs behind, and they took advantage of that at the end to snatch the match from us. If we had completed the overs on time, the match might have gone down to the final over."

It’s also worth noting that India played this series without their first-choice bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah was at the Asian Games and Hardik Pandya is out injured. Siraj only played one match. That gave newcomers like Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir and Akeib Nabi a shot at the death overs.

As for Gill himself, he walked away with the Player of the Series award piling up 334 runs in just three games—including an unbeaten double hundred chasing a mammoth target in Guwahati. He fell early in the final ODI, though, and credited Shai Hope for an excellent catch. "Whenever you are dismissed early, it is disappointing. But I don't think I could have done much about that delivery."

The West Indies had Shai Hope to thank for their win in the third game; his unbeaten 162 saw them chase down 352 in just 48.2 overs. Hope’s performance stood out, and he credited MS Dhoni's advice for helping him focus on the right process. For India, the focus now shifts to New Zealand as they look to lock in their World Cup combination and tidy up the rough edges.

Also read| Asian Games 2026: India's medal winners, sport-wise list and final standings

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Was Rahul Gandhi 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections? SP MP Shiv Patel makes shocking allegation
SP MP claims Rahul Gandhi was 'scared' to contest from Amethi in 2024 elections
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment map
Chhattisgarh steps up efforts to strengthen its identity on global investment ma
Viral video: Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar 'asli desh drohi', supports CJP protest: 'Abhi aapka chaal nahi chalega'
Prakash Raj calls Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh 'asli desh drohi'
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Casteism vs Inclusive Development of Yogi Government
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi pay tribute
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao dies at 94; Celebs pay tribute
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan; new movies and shows to watch this Gandhi Jayanti weekend
OTT Releases This Week (Sept 28 - Oct 4): Dupahiya 2, Pooja Meri Jaan
From Neeti Mohan, Heer, Sarthak Kalyani; Ahead of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, 5 musical geniuses championed by AR Rahman
From Neeti, Heer, Sarthak: 5 musical geniuses groomed by AR Rahman
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours
72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik, Yami, Aditya, Mammootty accept honours
OTT Releases This Week (September 14-20): Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Lust Stories 3, Irumudi, Thudakkam, Waiting Hai
Ganesh Utsav 2026: Deva Shree Ganesha, Sindoor Lal Chadayo; 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be must-haves in your playlist
Ganesh Utsav 2026: 5 iconic Ganpati songs that should be in your playlist
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement