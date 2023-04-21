‘Not a death overs bowler…’: MI's Arjun Tendulkar faces merciless remark from former Australia pacer

Source: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, played his second IPL match against SRH where the left arm pacer bowled 20th over. Defending 20 runs in the last over, Arjun conceded only 5 of it and took his maiden IPL wicket after dismissing Bhuneshwar Kumar on the 5th ball of the final over as skipper Rohit Sharma took his catch at the extra-covers. In spite of his good performance, Arjun had to face unsparing verdicts on Twitter where netizens mocked him for his bowling speed. Also Australia great Tom Moody declared him as not someone fit to ball death overs.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo Moody said "If you assess him purely on execution, he got it right. He got his line right, he bowled the side of the field that he was looking at, he got his length right, he got the number of deliveries close to the yorker. I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death. Having said that, he can walk away with that performance holding his head high. He had a tail to bowl to, had 20 runs, but we have seen that going pear-shaped as well. So, he has done well”.

The 23-year-old who is bowling at an average speed of 125 kph was also criticised for his bowling speed.

Arjun tendulkar’s runup vs bowling speed pic.twitter.com/nzX7CmQ02q — Subject Kantala (@ifOnlyKewal) April 18, 2023

If Peak Chris Gayle had played against this Arjun Tendulkar, he would have hit 6 sixes against him



Sorry to say, but ye kya speed h bhai — Muhammad Noor (@Noor_Marriiii) April 18, 2023

