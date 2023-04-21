Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

‘Not a death overs bowler…’: MI's Arjun Tendulkar faces merciless remark from former Australia pacer

He got the number of deliveries close to the yorker. I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

‘Not a death overs bowler…’: MI's Arjun Tendulkar faces merciless remark from former Australia pacer
Source: Twitter

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar, played his second IPL match against SRH where the left arm pacer bowled 20th over. Defending 20 runs in the last over, Arjun conceded only 5 of it and took his maiden IPL wicket after dismissing Bhuneshwar Kumar on the 5th ball of the final over as skipper Rohit Sharma took his catch at the extra-covers. In spite of his good performance, Arjun had to face unsparing verdicts on Twitter where netizens mocked him for his bowling speed. Also Australia great Tom Moody declared him as not someone fit to ball death overs. 

While talking to ESPNCricinfo Moody said "If you assess him purely on execution, he got it right. He got his line right, he bowled the side of the field that he was looking at, he got his length right, he got the number of deliveries close to the yorker. I see his role potentially in the middle overs somewhere, if the timing is right. But certainly not a specialist at death. Having said that, he can walk away with that performance holding his head high. He had a tail to bowl to, had 20 runs, but we have seen that going pear-shaped as well. So, he has done well”.

The 23-year-old who is bowling at an average speed of 125 kph was also criticised for his bowling speed.

 

Mumbai Indians, who have won their last three encounters, will be playing their next match tomorrow (April 20) against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora and others acing the co-ord set trend
Meet Sikkim cop-turned-supermodel Eksha Kerung, new face of Maybelline along with Suhana Khan, PV Sindhu, Ananya Birla
Satish Kaushik birth anniversary: Tere Naam, Kaagaz, Teree Sang, highest-rated films directed by the late actor
Meet Vinali Bhatnagar, Miss India finalist making her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 released at sscner.org.in, exam on May 2
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.