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'Not a charity league': Litton Das responds sharply to Salman Agha over run-out controversy

Litton Das strongly responded to Salman Agha after the controversial run-out incident sparked a debate over sportsmanship. The Bangladesh star dismissed the criticism, saying international cricket is not a “charity league” and players compete to win, not to offer sympathy on the field.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

'Not a charity league': Litton Das responds sharply to Salman Agha over run-out controversy
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A new battleground has surfaced in the ongoing cricket debate, sparked by a controversial moment during the second ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dhaka. The run-out incident involving Salman Ali Agha and Mehidy Hasan Miraz led to both team captains clashing, reigniting discussions about what constitutes sportsmanship.

One player who had no patience for these debates was Tigers wicketkeeper Litton Das. He recognized that in a competitive setting, everything is fair game, and mistakes should be penalized. The seasoned player did not hold back, delivering a passionate response to critics who accused Bangladesh of lacking sportsmanship and spirit.

“First of all, no one came here to play a charity league; this is an international match,” said Litton. “Since the dismissal is within the rules, I don’t see from any angle that sportsmanship was compromised,” he asserted. “Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion. But as players, we felt that an out is an out.”

The controversy partly arises from the lack of consensus on whether Agha obstructed Hasan while the bowler attempted to field the ball. After the incident, instead of returning to his crease, Agha attempted to lift the ball and hand it back to Hasan Miraz.

Since Agha was outside his crease, Bangladesh may have been justified in appealing for obstruction, especially as Miraz was nearing the ball. This situation certainly seemed to reflect a lapse in concentration from the Pakistan captain, who was performing well with a score of 64 before this dismissal.

Agha made no effort to hide his frustration, engaging in disputes with the Bangladesh captain and the umpire, before storming off the field and angrily tossing his gear to the ground.

Even though Pakistan ultimately triumphed over Bangladesh by 160 runs, rendering the wicket incident largely inconsequential to the outcome, it has continued to be a major topic of discussion as the series approaches its decisive match.

Also read| BAN vs PAK: Salman Agha’s brainfade dismissal sparks drama; Ramiz Raja questions Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s spirit of cricket

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