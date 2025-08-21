Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Sara, the daughter of Sachin Tendulkar, shared her thoughts on her father's illustrious career and disclosed her favorite memory from his remarkable time as a player for the Indian team, which established him as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the sport globally.

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey in cricket is often likened to a fairy tale. With more than 34,000 international runs, 100 centuries, and records that may remain unbroken, the ‘Master Blaster’ transcends the role of a cricketer—he embodies an emotion for countless fans. Over two decades, supporters reveled in his magnificent innings, his duels with iconic bowlers, and his game-changing performances that propelled Indian cricket to unprecedented heights. For the cricketing community, each run he made was a source of happiness, while for his family, every innings held a deeper significance, often viewed through the lens of their closeness to the man behind the legend.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Sara Tendulkar, Sachin’s daughter, was invited to share her most treasured memory of her father’s illustrious career. Interestingly, she did not highlight one of his renowned centuries or record-setting achievements; instead, she reflected on his farewell Test at Wankhede in 2013.

For Sara, attending matches during her childhood was about soaking in the atmosphere without fully grasping her father’s monumental impact on cricket. However, by 2013, she had matured enough to understand that she was not just witnessing her father’s retirement but also the conclusion of one of the most remarkable eras in sports history.

"If I have to pick one vivid memory, then I would pick his retirement match. I was old enough to really understand what that meant at that point. When I was younger, I went for the games, but I never really grasped the enormity of them," said Sara in an interaction with India Today.

For those who may not know, Sachin concluded his illustrious 24-year career during his 200th Test match for India at the Wankhede Stadium, facing off against the West Indies in November 2013. The event was unforgettable, with Sachin's family and numerous Indian cricket legends in attendance at the stadium.

Did Sara Tendulkar think about pursuing a cricket career?

Although Sara's brother Arjun has taken after their father and is now a cricketer for the Mumbai Indians (MI), she chose a different route. Sachin's daughter shared that she enjoyed playing gully cricket but never considered it as a serious career option.

"Never. It's been my brother's forte. I have played gully cricket, but never thought about it," said Sara.

Speaking of Sara, she has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Tourism Australia. Not long ago, she launched her own pilates academy in the Andheri district of Mumbai. Additionally, she serves as the director of the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering underprivileged children, and she holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.

