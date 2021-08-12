NOS-W vs MNR-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals are probably out of the race of the qualification for top three but they sure can ruin the party of others in their remaining two games in The Hundred women's competition, like the bottom-placed team in the men's competition London Spirit did to their men counterparts two nights ago.

Having won just one game out of the six they have played, it hasn't been a tournament to remember for the Kate Cross-led side but they would want to end it on a high. However, on the other hand, Northern Superchargers have still to fight for the remaining two spots even though they are placed second. A win in the home game at Headingley could almost confirm their place in the Eliminator.

Dream11 Prediction – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – The Hundred Women's competition 26th match in Leeds

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee

All-rounders: Kate Cross, Alice Davidson Richards

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Katie Levick, Alex Hartley, Kalea Moore

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield-Hill (w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Rachel Slater, Katie Levick

Manchester Originals: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Georgie Boyce, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Eleanor Threlkeld (wk), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues(vc), Laura Wolvaardt, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson Richards, Sophie Ecclestone(c), Katie Levick, Alex Hartley, Kalea Moore

The match begins at 8 PM IST and will take place at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, August 12. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield Hill(w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Nicola Carey, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Ami Campbell

Manchester Originals Women: Lizelle Lee, Emma Lamb, Mignon du Preez, Cordelia Griffith, Sophie Ecclestone, Eleanor Threlkeld(w), Georgie Boyce, Kate Cross(c), Natalie Brown, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins, Laura Jackson, Alice Dyson, Harmanpreet Kaur