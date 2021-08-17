NOS-W vs BPH-W The Hundred Women's Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

After a virtual knockout in the men's competition, it's time for the 'winner takes all' game in The Hundred women's as Northern Superchargers take on the Birmingham Phoenix in Match No 31. The two teams have had opposite campaigns but it is important for them to put all their efforts into this one as it matters the most.

Superchargers after winning three of their first four games have lost their last two but their net run rate has ensured that they still are in third place. Birmingham Phoenix on the other hand had one only one out of their first five games and on the back of two consecutive wins have a shot at a qualification spot at the Headingley.

Dream11 Prediction – Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix – The Hundred Women's competition 31st match in Leeds

NOS-W vs BPH-W Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Lauren Winfield-Hill, Amy Jones

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones

All-rounders: Alice Davidson Richards, Erin Burns

Bowlers: Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Abtaha Maqsood

NOS-W vs BPH-W Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Lauren Winfield-Hill(w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Bess Heath, Alice Davidson Richards, Sterre Kalis, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Kalea Moore, Elizabeth Russell, Katie Levick

Birmingham Phoenix: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones(w/c), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women My Dream11 Playing XI

Lauren Winfield-Hill, Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones(vc), Alice Davidson Richards, Erin Burns(c), Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Abtaha Maqsood

Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Women Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, August 17. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Northern Superchargers Women: Lauren Winfield Hill(w/c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Wolvaardt, Laura Kimmince, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage, Alice Davidson Richards, Linsey Smith, Elizabeth Russell, Phoebe Graham, Katie Levick, Beth Langston, Nicola Carey, Sterre Kalis, Helen Fenby, Kalea Moore, Ami Campbell

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Shafali Verma, Evelyn Jones, Amy Ellen Jones(w/c), Katie Mack, Erin Burns, Gwenan Davies, Isabelle Wong, Emily Arlott, Georgia Elwiss, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Marie Kelly, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin