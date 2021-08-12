NOS vs MNR The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers face each other in almost a virtual knockout as both sides hang by a thread as far as the qualification scenarios in The Hundred men's competition are concerned. Being the local rivals, both teams have met each other once in this tournament but it was washed out due to rain.

Originals lost their last game in a thriller against London Spirit, while Superchargers lost to the high-flying Southern Brave. Both teams have to win their remaining two games to have a crack at the qualification spot as Brave, Phoenix and Rockets are leading the pack.

Dream11 Prediction – Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals – The Hundred Men's competition 26th match in Leeds

NOS vs MNR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, John Simpson

Batters: Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Colin Ackermann, Colin Munro

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey

Bowlers: Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson

NOS vs MNR Probable Playing XIs

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, Harry Brook, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt (wk), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Calvin Harrison, Tom Hartley, Lockie Ferguson, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals My Dream11 Playing XI

Phil Salt, Joe Clarke, Chris Lynn, Colin Ackermann, John Simpson, Colin Munro, Carlos Brathwaite, David Willey, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Lockie Ferguson

Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals Match Details

The match begins at 11.30 PM IST and will take place at Headingley, Leeds on Thursday, August 12. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.

Squads

Northern Superchargers: Adam Lyth, Chris Lynn, David Willey(c), Harry Brook, Dane Vilas, John Simpson(w), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Faf du Plessis, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Fisher, Jordan Thompson

Manchester Originals: Philip Salt(w), Joe Clarke, Colin Munro, Colin Ackermann, Tom Lammonby, Carlos Brathwaite(c), Calvin Harrison, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Hartley, Fred Klaassen, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Jamie Overton, Sam Hain, Steven Finn