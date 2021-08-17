NOS vs BPH The Hundred Men's 2021 Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team - Best Player's list for The Hundred Men's competition 31st match, Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix.
Northern Superchargers will take on Birmingham Phoenix in Match No 31 of The Hundred men's competition | Photo: The Hundred
Northern Superchargers achieved the first-ever team total of 200 runs in The Hundred and won their third game of the competition pretty comfortably, however, it wasn't to be for them as Trent Rockets' win in their final game meant the men in purple were knocked out of the qualification race.
However, it's not a dead rubber as the other team, the Birmingham Phoenix have a golden chance to qualify for the final of the men's competition directly if they beat Northern Superchargers in Headingley on Tuesday. Southern Brave with their win against Oval have already qualified and Phoenix, who if they beat Superchargers, will qualify for the final with six wins in their eight games.
Dream11 Prediction – Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix – The Hundred Men's competition 31st match in Leeds
NOS vs BPH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: John Simpson
Batters: Chris Lynn, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin
All-rounders: David Willey, Liam Livingstone
Bowlers: Brydon Carse, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir, Adil Rashid
NOS vs BPH Probable Playing XIs
Northern Superchargers: Chris Lynn, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, David Willey (c), Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson, John Simpson (wk), Ben Raine, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone (c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix My Dream11 Playing XI
Chris Lynn, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Chris Benjamin, John Simpson(c), David Willey, Liam Livingstone(vc), Brydon Carse, Pat Brown, Imran Tahir, Adil Rashid
Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix Match Details
The match begins at 11 PM IST and will take place at Headingley, Leeds on Tuesday, August 17. The match will be live-streamed on the Fancode app in India.
Squads
Northern Superchargers: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Lynn, David Willey(c), Dane Vilas, Jordan Thompson, John Simpson(w), Brydon Carse, Ben Raine, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Matthew Fisher, Adam Lyth
Birmingham Phoenix: Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Liam Livingstone(c), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke(w), Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm, Patrick Brown, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne, Adam Hose, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond