Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

'Don't talk about...': Irfan Pathan makes shocking claim on his historic hat-trick vs Pakistan

Delhi: 5 killed, several injured as Humayun's Tomb complex roof collapses

From Eden Gardens to PM Modi's residence: Full schedule of Lionel Messi's historic 'GOAT tour of India 2025' revealed

Meet man with Rs 31554 crore net worth, who operates India's largest airport, now set to develop cargo city in...; he is...

Meet Indian genius, who cracked IIT-JEE at 12, became India’s youngest IITian, completed PhD at 24, got job at Apple, he is now…

Will Artificial Intelligence wipe out humanity? Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton warns...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet during IPL 2024 dies in tragic accident

MS Dhoni's superfan who risked everything to touch his idol’s feet dies

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Swiggy hikes platform fee due to festive season demand, to now charge Rs...

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

Putin-Trump Talks: Why and when did Russia sell Alaska to US, and for how much?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb

Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot

From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15

Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day

HomeCricket

CRICKET

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

Take a look at our best fantasy picks for Match No. 14 of The Hundred 2025 between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 07:05 PM IST

NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash
Dream11 team predictions for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix match

TRENDING NOW

Match No. 14 of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 is set to be played between Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH)at Leeds. The tournament is getting super-exciting as all 8 teams have either won or lost one game each so far. On one hand, NOS is in the 4th position in the Points Table with two wins out of the three matches played. On the other hand, BPH is at the 7th spot in the table with just one win out of the 3 games.

 

In the previous game, BPH won against Oval Invincibles by 4 wickets, whereas NOS clinched their game against Southern Brave by 3 wickets. Both teams will look to continue the winning momentum in tonight's game.

 

NOS vs BPH: Possible Playing XI

 

Northern Superchargers - Harry Brook (C), Michael Kyle Pepper (WK), Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence/David Miller, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Jacob Duffy, and Adil Rashid.

 

Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

 

NOS vs BPH: Dream11 team predictions

 

Wicketkeepers - Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (C)

Batters - Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook

All-Rounders - Mitchell Santner (VC)

Bowlers - Adil Rashid, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from injury
Watch: Rishabh Pant turns chef, bakes pizza from scratch while recovering from i
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release, becomes first ever Tamil film to...
Rajinikanth's Coolie breaks 2016 pre-sales record one day before its release
Trump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting? What's on agenda?
TTrump-Putin Alaska Summit: When, where the two leaders are meeting?
After Saiyaara title track, this song from Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda film has also entered Spotify Top 100 Global chart
After Saiyaara title track, this song from film has also entered Spotify Top 100
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to pave way for free and fair elections?
Bangladesh goes to polls in February 2026, Can Muhammad Yunus step down to ...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to The Legend of Bhagat Singh, Border; 6 highest-rated Indian patriotic films on IMDb
Independence Day 2025: From Sardar Udham to Border, highest-rated Indian patriot
From Henna to Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer-Zaara: 5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
5 cross-border love stories to watch this Independence Day
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on August 15
Independence Day: A look at highest-grossing Bollywood films released on the day
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on August 15
Independence Day 2025: Bollywood celeb-inspired tri-colour attire to wear on Au
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
Independence Day 2025: 10 patriotic films every Indian must-watch on August 15
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE