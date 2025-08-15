NOS vs BPH, The Hundred 2025 Dream11 Predictions: Best fantasy picks for Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix clash

Take a look at our best fantasy picks for Match No. 14 of The Hundred 2025 between Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.

Match No. 14 of the ongoing The Hundred 2025 is set to be played between Northern Superchargers (NOS) and Birmingham Phoenix (BPH)at Leeds. The tournament is getting super-exciting as all 8 teams have either won or lost one game each so far. On one hand, NOS is in the 4th position in the Points Table with two wins out of the three matches played. On the other hand, BPH is at the 7th spot in the table with just one win out of the 3 games.

In the previous game, BPH won against Oval Invincibles by 4 wickets, whereas NOS clinched their game against Southern Brave by 3 wickets. Both teams will look to continue the winning momentum in tonight's game.

NOS vs BPH: Possible Playing XI

Northern Superchargers - Harry Brook (C), Michael Kyle Pepper (WK), Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Dan Lawrence/David Miller, Graham Clark, Mitchell Santner, Tom Lawes, Matthew Potts, Jacob Duffy, and Adil Rashid.

Birmingham Phoenix - Liam Livingstone (C), Joe Clarke (WK), Will Smeed, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult.

NOS vs BPH: Dream11 team predictions

Wicketkeepers - Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (C)

Batters - Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook

All-Rounders - Mitchell Santner (VC)

Bowlers - Adil Rashid, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Jacob Duffy