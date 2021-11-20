Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi, T10 League Live Streaming: Where and when to watch NW vs TAD in India

The second match of the the Abu Dhabi T10 League Day 2 will be between Northern Warriors and Team Abu Dhabi. The latter side has a batting line-up filled with superstars and their bowling attack is no slouch either.

As far as Northern Warriors is concerned, they are looking a little light in their batting unit but there is a huge difference between the quality of both batting units.

The fifth season will see six franchises – Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi – battle it out for the coveted trophy.

All you need to know about Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi:

When and what time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi will begin on November 20 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi take place?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi will be available on Colors Cineplex (in both English and Hindi) and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

How to watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors vs Team Abu Dhabi will stream live on the Voot Select app and Jio TV.