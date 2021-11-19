Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls,T10 League Live Streaming: Where and when to watch NW vs DB in India

After the extravaganza of the T20I, the UAE is now all set to host the Abu Dhabi T10 League. The league is the shortest format of the game and is hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It is the only T10 tournament in the world that is sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and it will be played in Abu Dhabi from November 19 to December 4.

Six franchises – Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Chennai Braves, Northern Warriors, and Team Abu Dhabi – will battle it out for the coveted trophy. The fifth season will kickstart with the exciting clash between defending champions Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls.

All you need to know about Northern Warriors vs Delhi Bulls:

When and what time will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls start?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls begins on November 19 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls take place?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will be available on Colors Cineplex (in both English and Hindi) and Rishtey Cineplex (Hindi).

How to watch the live streaming of the Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 League match between Northern Warriors and Delhi Bulls will stream live on the Voot Select app and Jio TV.