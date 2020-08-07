Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NS vs SH in Malaysian T10 Bash
Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters
Dream11 Prediction: Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters - Malaysian T10 Bash
NS vs SH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters in Malaysian T10 Bash match today, August 7.
Northern Strikers vs Southern Hitters (NS vs SH) Dream11
Wicketkeeper – H Singh
Batsmen – A Zubaidi, S Idrus, V Singh
Allrounders – S Aziz, M Gulraiz, S Hettige
Bowlers – C Kumar, H Ali, V Unni and Z Fazal
NS vs SH My Dream11 Team
H Singh, A Zubaidi, S Idrus, V Singh, S Aziz, M Gulraiz, S Hettige, Q Anwar, A Manan, S Singh
NS vs SH Probable Playing11
Northern Strikers: S Aziz, A Zubaidi, A Jamaluddin, C Kumar, I Roshan, H Singh, M Zaman, N Rahman, A Rahman, Z Fazal and S Rahim
Southern Hitters: V Singh, B Save, S Malik, A Ramly, A Yatim, M Gulraiz, S Hettige, H Ali, V Unni, S Idrus and M Ali