Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze, Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NSW vs WBW today in Women's Super Smash 2019-20
Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze
Dream11 Prediction - Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze
NSW vs WBW in Women's Super Smash 2019-20 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze match today, January 1.
Northern Spirit vs Wellington Blaze Dream11
Wicketkeeper: Bernadine Bezuidenhout
Batsmen: Katie Gurrey (C), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns
Allrounders: Amelia Kerr (VC), Kate Anderson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Sophie Devine
Bowlers: Deanna Doughty, Eimear Richardson, Jess Kerr
NSW vs WBW My Dream11 Team
Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Katie Gurrey (C), Maddy Green, Rebecca Burns, Amelia Kerr (VC), Kate Anderson, Charlotte Sarsfield, Sophie Devine, Deanna Doughty, Eimear Richardson, Jess Kerr
NSW vs WBW Probable Playing 11
Northern Spirit (Playing XI): Katie Gurrey, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Felicity Leydon-Davis (C), Kate Anderson, Brooke Halliday, Eimear Richardson, Olivia Lobb (WK), Lily Mulivai, Charlotte Sarsfield, Carolyn Esterhuizen, Lauren Heaps.
Wellington Blaze (Playing XI): Rachel Priest (WK), Rebecca Burns, Sophie Devine (C), Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Leigh Kasperek, Thamsyn Newton, Liz Green-Perry, Jess Kerr, Maneka Singh, Deanna Doughty.
