Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northants vs Yorks today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Maharashtra landslide: NDRF calls off operation, death toll remains at 27

'Chup kar': Maniesh Paul reveals Akshay Kumar once shouted at him during his initial days, says 'I was so embarrassed'

'We might not see Rishabh Pant': Ishant Sharma shares heartbreaking update about Delhi Capitals captain

Amy Jackson brutally trolled for stepping out in bold outfit, netizens say 'what sort of dress...'

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northants vs Yorks today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Northants vs Yorks Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Team Player List, Northants Dream11 Team Player List, Yorks Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 28, 2019, 09:35 AM IST

Dream11 Prediction - Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire

Northants vs Yorks Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire match today, July 28.

 

Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely, Harry Brook, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Allrounders: Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Faheem Ashraf, David Willey, Dwaine Pretorius, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Graeme White, Jack Shutt, Ben Sanderson, Duanne Oliver

 

Northants vs Yorks My Dream11 Team 

Nicholas Pooran (C), Adam Lyth, Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely, Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Faheem Ashraf, David Willey, Matthew Pillans, Graeme White, Jack Shutt

 

Northants vs Yorks Probable Playing 11

Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Adam Rossington (WK), Joshua Cobb (C), Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely, Dwaine Pretorius, Matt Coles, Faheem Ashraf, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson.

Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Harry Brook, Jack Leaning/Gary Ballance, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Matthew Pillans, Duanne Oliver, Jack Shutt.

 

Check Dream11 Prediction / Northants Dream11 Team / Northamptonshire Dream11 Team / Yorks Dream11 Team / Yorkshire​​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.

