Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for Northants vs Yorks today in Vitality T20 Blast 2019

Northants vs Yorks Vitality T20 Blast 2019 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northamptonshire vs Yorkshire match today, July 28.
Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Adam Rossington
Batsmen: Adam Lyth, Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely, Harry Brook, Tom Kohler-Cadmore
Allrounders: Joshua Cobb, Dwaine Pretorius, Faheem Ashraf, David Willey, Dwaine Pretorius, Jordan Thompson
Bowlers: Matthew Pillans, Graeme White, Jack Shutt, Ben Sanderson, Duanne Oliver
Northamptonshire: Ben Curran, Adam Rossington (WK), Joshua Cobb (C), Rob Keogh, Alex Wakely, Dwaine Pretorius, Matt Coles, Faheem Ashraf, Graeme White, Nathan Buck, Ben Sanderson.
Yorkshire: Tom Kohler-Cadmore (C), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Harry Brook, Jack Leaning/Gary Ballance, Jordan Thompson, Dom Bess, Matthew Pillans, Duanne Oliver, Jack Shutt.
