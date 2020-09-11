Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOR vs GLO today in T20 Blast 2020

Headlines

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply at ssc.nic.in, salary offered up to Rs 1,12,000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs WI 2023: Top batting performances by Indian players in West Indies

Watch: Telangana woman fights robber, foils theft attempt; video goes viral

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

10 fish that can survive without oxygen 

Benefits of drinking water

10 foods to eat if you have arthritis

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Watch: Beas River Flowing In Full Spate In Mandi, Himachal Pradesh As Downpour Continues

The Great Indian Family: Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar-starrer to hit theatres on this date

OMG 2 dialect coach Vikram Pratap says Pankaj Tripathi taught him how to live life: 'I really observed...'

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Badshah to interact with Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika

HomeCricket

Cricket

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NOR vs GLO today in T20 Blast 2020

NOR vs GLO Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Player List, Northamptonshire Dream11 Team Player List, Gloucestershire Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 03:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Dream11 Prediction - Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

NOR vs GLO Vitality T20 Blast 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Northamptonshire vs Somerset match today, September 11.

 

Northamptonshire vs Somerset Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Jack Taylor

Allrounders: Rob Keogh, Josh Cobb, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins

Bowlers: Tom Smith, David Payne, Gareth Berg

 

NOR vs GLO My Dream11 Team 

Adam Rossington (WK), Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Jack Taylor, Rob Keogh, Josh Cobb, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Tom Smith, David Payne, Gareth Berg. 

 

NOR vs GLO Probable Playing 11

Team Northamptonshire (Playing XI): Paul Stirling, Richard Levi, Ben Curran, Rob Keogh, Josh Cobb, Adam Rossington (WK), Michael Leask, Tom Smith, David Payne, Jamie Overton, Vicram Sohal

Team Somerset (Playing XI): Jack Taylor, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Ben Charlesworth, Gareth Roderick (WK), Gareth Berg, Ben Sanderson, Josh Shaw, Callum Gregory

 

Check Dream11 Prediction /  NOR Dream11 Team / Northamptonshire Dream11 Team / GLO Dream11 Team / Somerset​ Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.a

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Don't think about the IPL': Ex-India opener questions Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill's exclusion for Ireland series

SBI Card allows RuPay credit card users to make UPI payments: Steps to link and use

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Rinku Singh poses for picture with Rishabh Pant at NCA, shares heartwarming post

Viral video: Railway workers save dog trapped between tracks, internet says 'thankyou'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

In photos: Saiyami Kher rides bicycle for over 300 km to shoot documentary in Italy

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE