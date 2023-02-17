'None of the top India players talk to him, he would stand in one corner': BCCI official slams Chetan Sharma

File Photo

There has been much discussion surrounding the startling sting operation conducted by Zee News on Team India's chief selector, Chetan Sharma. The former Indian pacer made some remarkable revelations and highlighted the significance of his role. He also boasted about his close relationship with Captain Rohit Sharma and how players like Hardik Pandya often visited his house to strategize their future with the team.

"Rohit was talking to me for half an hour this morning. Whatever Rohit and I discussed it will not go outside this room. Current cricketers are also in touch with me. Hardik Pandya had come, and he had a casual chat with me. Deepak Hooda had come. Umesh Yadav came to meet me the other day," Sharma said.

However, according to reports from the Press Trust of India, a BCCI official has dismissed the credibility of Chetan Sharma's comments. The official reportedly stated that no prominent member of the Indian team was interested in engaging in such a dialogue with the former fast bowler.

"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," the source claimed.

Although the BCCI source acknowledged that Chetan Sharma's claims were exaggerated, they agreed that the sting operation had caused players and officials to be more reticent in their conversations with one another. Consequently, any cordial or candid conversations between them had become increasingly rare.

"No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well-meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," the source said.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to make a decision shortly regarding Chetan Sharma's future as India's Chief Selector. With the upcoming season of cricket looming, the BCCI is under pressure to make a decision that will ensure the team's success. It remains to be seen whether Sharma will remain in his current role or if the BCCI will opt for a new Chief Selector.

